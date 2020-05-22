Judges prefer Zoom and WebEx as courtrooms go virtual

Law 360

Zoom and WebEx are the online platforms of choice for judges throughout the country in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the National Judicial College's polling of hundreds of judges.

Of the 702 judges who responded to the online survey by the nonprofit educational organization for judges, 48% reported they are using Zoom and 25% said they are using WebEx in their court proceedings in lieu of in-person sessions, according to the group.

Judges said they like that Zoom allows participants to enter into separate rooms for confidential proceedings, that hearings conducted on the application can be recorded and stored, that it appears to allow "greater access to the justice system."