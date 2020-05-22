Missing 74-Year-Old Woman Located in Lyme

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Lt. James Kneeland 603-744-5470 May 22, 2020

Lyme, NH – On Thursday May 21 at 1:30 p.m., Conservation Officers were made aware of a 74-year-old female with medical issues who had gone missing while taking a walk in the area of Dorchester Road in Lyme. The woman had been missing for over three hours and normally returns home after an hour or so after a short walk. Local police and neighbors had driven the roads that the woman was known to frequent and when they turned up no clue they alerted NH Fish and Game.

A New Hampshire State Trooper and his K-9 were dispatched to the scene while Lyme Fire Department scoured the roads speaking with neighbors and searching roads. As Conservation Officers along with volunteer searchers from Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team and New England K-9 took to the woods, a team of firefighters driving along Dorchester Road located the missing woman approximately two miles from her home. The woman was transported back to her residence uninjured arriving shortly before 5:00 p.m. She had been gone for 7 hours and advised that it was such a nice day she lost track of time.