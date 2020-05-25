Equity Group Supports Customers by Restructuring Loans of up to Ksh. 92 Billion ($860M+ USD) For Up to Three Years

Equity Group Holdings is a Pan-African FSG based in Nairobi w/Bank subsidiary operations in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Equity enjoys being the largest financial services/banking group in Africa by customers.

Dr. James Mwangi is a champion for socio-economic transformation. The Kenyan born banker and leading businessman is a lifelong entrepreneur whose career has stood as an example of how a successful business can deliver value to its shareholders and create