EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS WITHDRAWS PROPOSED DIVIDEND DECLARATION AND PAYMENT DUE TO MARKET UNCERTAINTY

Equity Group Holdings is a Pan-African financial services group based in Nairobi, Kenya with Bank subsidiary operations in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Group’s operations include a fintech com

Dr. James Mwangi is a champion for socio-economic transformation. The Kenyan born banker and leading businessman is a lifelong entrepreneur whose career has stood as an example of how a successful business can deliver value to its shareholders and create