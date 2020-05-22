Covid-19 Impact on E-Learning Virtual Reality Market Type, Application, Specification, Technology and Forecast to 2025
“COVID-19 Impact on E-Learning Virtual Reality Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of E-Learning Virtual Reality Market 2020-2025:
Summary: –
A new market study, titled “COVID-19 Impact on E-Learning Virtual Reality Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Overviwe:-
COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
E-Learning Virtual Reality refers to an immersive E-Learning experience in a computer-generated environment for better learning outcomes
In 2018, the global E-Learning Virtual Reality market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global E-Learning Virtual Reality status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Learning Virtual Reality development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Avantis Systems
ELearning Studios
Enlighten
Google
Immerse
LearnBrite
Lenovo
MOOC Solutions
Oculus VR
RapidValue Solutions
Sify Technologies
Skills2Learn
SQLearn
Tesseract Learning
ThingLink
VIVED
VR Education Holdings
ZSpace
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Devices
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
VR Academic Research
Corporate Training
School Education
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global E-Learning Virtual Reality status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the E-Learning Virtual Reality development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-Learning Virtual Reality are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2025)
5 E-Learning Virtual Reality Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2025)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 China
9 Japan
10 Southeast Asia
11 India
12 Central & South America
13Key Players Profiles
Continued………
