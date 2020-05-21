Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Valery Guryanov put in charge of Gazprom Dobycha Shelf Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk

Valery Guryanov has been appointed Director General of Gazprom Dobycha Shelf Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

Valery Guryanov was born in 1974. He graduated from Samara State Aerospace University named after Academician Korolyov, majoring in Metal Treatment under Pressure, and received a degree in Oil and Gas Field Development and Operation from Tyumen State Oil and Gas University. He has an MBA degree.

He has been employed with Gazprom for more than 20 years.

Between 1997 and 2013, he rose through the ranks from Compressor Operator to Head of the Production Division for Extraction and Treatment of Gas, Gas Condensate and Oil at Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk.

2014–2015: First Deputy Director General – Chief Engineer at ITERA Oil and Gas Company.

2015–2020: Deputy Director General for Production at Gazprom Dobycha Shelf Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

Background

Gazprom Dobycha Shelf Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom focused on developing fields offshore Sakhalin Island within the Sakhalin III project.

 

