Governor Walz Authorizes State Disaster Assistance for Morrison County

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz today announced the authorization of emergency assistance for Morrison County for damage sustained from rain and heavy snow during a severe winter storm on March 29, 2020. The storm caused extensive damage to public infrastructure, including rural electric distribution systems.

“It is our responsibility to step up when unexpected weather events damage our communities,” said Governor Walz. “We will work closely with the residents of Morrison County to rebuild public infrastructure and speed their recovery from this disaster.”

On April 21, 2020, Morrison County declared a local emergency and submitted a request for state disaster assistance for eligible costs. A state/county preliminary damage assessment then identified more than $244,000 in eligible damages.

This authorization by the Governor allows the State Disaster Assistance Contingency Account to cover 75% of eligible costs, or approximately $183,000, with the county responsible for the remaining 25%.

The Department of Public Safety division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will work with Morrison County officials to provide assistance as directed by the Governor.

