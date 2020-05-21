Bannack State Park to reopen with limited services

Recreation News

Bozeman — Bannack State Park will reopen on May 22 with limited services for visitors.

The park will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most of the buildings in the town site will not be open to visitors at this time. However, guided town tours without gold panning will be offered, as well as self-guided tours.

Camping and hiking will be allowed in the park. Existing camping reservations for Memorial Day weekend will be honored, while the remaining camp sites will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. Following Memorial Day weekend, camp sites will be allotted through reservations.

Bannack Days has been cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19.

For more information, visit stateparks.mt.gov or call Bannack State Park at 406-834-3413.