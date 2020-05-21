Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,312 in the last 365 days.

Bannack State Park to reopen with limited services

Recreation News

Thu May 21 16:35:32 MDT 2020

Bozeman — Bannack State Park will reopen on May 22 with limited services for visitors.

The park will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most of the buildings in the town site will not be open to visitors at this time. However, guided town tours without gold panning will be offered, as well as self-guided tours.

Camping and hiking will be allowed in the park. Existing camping reservations for Memorial Day weekend will be honored, while the remaining camp sites will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. Following Memorial Day weekend, camp sites will be allotted through reservations.

Bannack Days has been cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19.

For more information, visit stateparks.mt.gov or call Bannack State Park at 406-834-3413.

You just read:

Bannack State Park to reopen with limited services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.