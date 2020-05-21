Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,312 in the last 365 days.

Audit Highlights Issues Related to Faculty Contracts at NDSCS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 21, 2020

 

Audit Highlights Issues Related to Faculty Contracts at NDSCS

Contact information: Brianna Ludwig, North Dakota State Auditor’s Office, 701-328-2453, bsludwig@nd.gov

State Auditor Joshua Gallion today released an audit of the North Dakota State College of Science that found they did not ensure all faculty were receiving adequate evaluations as required by the State Board of Higher Education policy and North Dakota State College of Science policy and faculty members did not have the required personnel information included in their official personnel file, as required by state law.  

“In order for faculty to have fair evaluations, contracts need to be clear so employees know what criteria they will be evaluated on,” said Auditor Gallion.

This audit is a result of the State Auditor’s Office statutory responsibility to audit or review each state agency once every two years. The complete audit report can be found on our website, https://bit.ly/NDSCS19Audit.

###

You just read:

Audit Highlights Issues Related to Faculty Contracts at NDSCS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.