May 21, 2020

Audit Highlights Issues Related to Faculty Contracts at NDSCS

Contact information: Brianna Ludwig, North Dakota State Auditor’s Office, 701-328-2453, bsludwig@nd.gov

State Auditor Joshua Gallion today released an audit of the North Dakota State College of Science that found they did not ensure all faculty were receiving adequate evaluations as required by the State Board of Higher Education policy and North Dakota State College of Science policy and faculty members did not have the required personnel information included in their official personnel file, as required by state law.

“In order for faculty to have fair evaluations, contracts need to be clear so employees know what criteria they will be evaluated on,” said Auditor Gallion.

This audit is a result of the State Auditor’s Office statutory responsibility to audit or review each state agency once every two years. The complete audit report can be found on our website, https://bit.ly/NDSCS19Audit.

