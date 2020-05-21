FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 21, 2020

Audit Shows Need for Increased Oversight, Better Practices at Mayville State University

Contact information: Brianna Ludwig, North Dakota State Auditor’s Office, 701-328-2453, bsludwig@nd.gov

State Auditor Joshua Gallion today released an audit of Mayville State University which the university was not consistently following procurement rules, not retaining proper documentation or approval of student scholarships and room waivers, and inconsistent with their accounting practices, possible due to high turnover in the business office.

"Mayville State University has an opportunity to improve their accounting practices.” Auditor Gallion said. “I encourage the University to address the issues we identified and make the necessary corrections to ensure compliance with the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) standards.”

This audit is a result of the State Auditor’s Office statutory responsibility to audit or review each state agency once every two years. The complete audit report can be found on our website, https://bit.ly/Mayville19.

###