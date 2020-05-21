For potential Auto Dealership Sellers, getting a jump on the process is key.
Some auto dealers are using Covid 19 downtime to prepare properly for the sale of their dealership.
— Mark Johnson
There has been a lot of discussion about what POTENTIAL Auto Dealership Sellers should do right now, during the pandemic, related to potentially selling their dealership. Contrary to what you may have read, waiting to properly document and prepare a sale package is not one of the options you should consider.
Everyone is involved in a lot of “housekeeping” right now and many dealers are deep into complying with employment related to stimulus payments. Dealers that have been down this road and are considering selling are using this down time to selling cars and reopening their stores. By far the most important aspect of selling is preparation, or in the buy sell world “packaging”.
Every dealer is in the process of deciding who they will hire back and when, but dealers on track to sell are going one step further during this unprecedented time. They are using this time to prepare to sell while their staffs’ are not busy with typical dealership transaction and accounting work. Much like the housing market, product will come on the market in a less normal cadence. Given the amount of time and resources necessary to review an acquisition, all while ramping back up, will put well packaged assets at the top of the pile. Call or email us and we will send you a detailed check list and timeline used to prepare a dealership to come to the market. Less is more. Understanding what is important to a buyer is essential and quick access to the “right” information helps buyers budget their time effectively and make quick decisions.
We have collected around 7 billion dollars for our clients and their financial partners, during every type of market climate over the past 20 years. . It takes time to sell a dealership, regardless of price. But remember, time kills deals and a long time kills all deals. Making sure your dealership provides the right information in a timely manner, along with market pricing is key. Virus or no virus, buyers will be on the hunt quickly once stores open back up. The smart seller knows the view if you are not in the front of the line. Contact us to discuss market conditions in your area. Real time information is key.
