Full Spectrum Debt Solutions and Soldiers’ Angels helping Veterans, business owners and fellow Americans

Partnership assists those financially impacted by COVID-19 and supports top-rated nonprofit helping Veterans, Military, Wounded & their familiesSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full Spectrum Debt Solutions has announced their partnership with Soldiers’ Angels to help Veterans, business owners and fellow Americans with their current financial hardship, likely worsened by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic. (See video HERE)
“We are proud to partner with Soldiers’ Angels, knowing how incredibly efficient they are (96.5%) with the donations they provide the true heroes of our great country.” said Kurt Jensen (Partner, Business Debt Settlements) of Full Spectrum Debt Solutions. “Our mission is to help as many businesses and consumers as possible now struggling with overwhelming debt, which this current crisis only made much worse.”
“We are looking forward to this incredible partnership with Full Spectrum Debt Solutions,” said Amy Palmer, President and CEO of Soldiers’ Angels. “The challenges many of our Veterans are facing during this historic time may seem insurmountable, but with help from organizations like Full Spectrum Debt Solutions, we can all come together to really make a difference in the lives of our Veterans.”
The Full Spectrum Debt Solutions / Soldiers’ Angels partnership details include:
• Program discounts for all Veterans & Military clients. (Business owners and consumers)
• For every debt settlement program provided for a client, Full Spectrum Debt Solutions donates $100 to Soldiers’ Angels to support U.S. Veterans & Military.
• Full Spectrum Debt Solutions is hiring from the U.S. Military community, including Veterans & military spouses. Those with previous sales experience, send your resume to HR@FullSpectrumDebt.com
Full Spectrum Debt Solutions is a 10+ year old debt settlement firm with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, specializing in business and personal debt settlement programs. Their business debt negotiator is one of the best in the country, with over 35 years of debt settlement experience, including the 20 years he ran his debt collection and business litigation law practice. Full Spectrum Debt Solutions’ 2 senior personal debt negotiators have a combined 50+ years of consumer debt settlement experience, as well.
About Soldiers’ Angels: Soldiers’ Angels has earned a reputation as one of the highest-rated nonprofit organizations in the country. Founded in 2003, Soldiers’ Angels has an amazing 96.5% Efficiency Rating. Awards include: GuideStar Platinum Participant; 2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit from GreatNonprofits; Four Star Charity from Charity Navigator; and meets all 20 Standards for Accountability from the Better Business Bureau.
For more information on Full Spectrum Debt Solutions’ partnership with Soldiers’ Angels, please contact Kurt Jensen at 877-297-2440 (Commercial Debt Department) or Kurt@FullSpectrumDebt.com Our website is at: www.FullSpectrumDebt.com
