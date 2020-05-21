Hoyer Statement on the Open Skies Treaty

“Once more, President Trump is using his power to advantage Russian interests at the expense of American security and the safety of our allies in Europe. Withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty will make it harder for American and NATO-allied forces to monitor Russian military activities that threaten peace and security. The Open Skies Treaty has been one of the bedrocks of post-Cold War global security, ensuring that Russia cannot surprise us or our allies with troop buildups or violations of nuclear accords. This move essentially blinds us to Russia’s potential actions, after it has already attacked our elections, continues its military aggression against Ukraine, and threatens the independence of the Baltic states. “I urge the President to reconsider and to work with our allies to bring Russia to the negotiating table through American and allied strength and unity so we can force them to cease their violations of the Treaty and come to agreement on additional items of discord that threaten international security. As a former Co-Chair of the Helsinki Commission when the Open Skies Treaty was negotiated and signed, I will continue to monitor developments closely and take the threat Russia poses to global democracy very seriously. All Americans concerned about our national security should take it very seriously as well.”