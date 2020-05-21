LaRose Spotlights Resilient Ohio Businesses

COLUMBUS – Today Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the selected businesses for this month’s Ohio Business Spotlight. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a significant challenge to businesses across the country, but many Ohio entrepreneurs are finding ways to adapt. These featured businesses are shining examples of Ohioans’ strength.

“This pandemic has certainly been a challenging time, but Ohioans have proven again and again their creativity and resilience”, said LaRose. “Ohio’s entrepreneurs have remained strong, finding ways to adapt amid these challenging circumstances and even find ways to give back”

Secretary LaRose and his team are continuing to help connect businesses with the right resources they need to grow and succeed. Businesses can visit OhioSoS.gov/Business for a full list of these federal, state, local and private resources.

Ohio Business Spotlight is an initiative designed to highlight strong businesses that can serve as examples of Ohio’s economic potential. Ohio businesses start at the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, so there is a special opportunity to empower new entrepreneurs with the knowledge they need to succeed in the Buckeye state. Each month, Secretary LaRose will select various businesses around the state that share a common theme.

