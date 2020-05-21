Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,287 in the last 365 days.

LaRose Spotlights Resilient Ohio Businesses

COLUMBUS – Today Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the selected businesses for this month’s Ohio Business Spotlight. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a significant challenge to businesses across the country, but many Ohio entrepreneurs are finding ways to adapt. These featured businesses are shining examples of Ohioans’ strength.

“This pandemic has certainly been a challenging time, but Ohioans have proven again and again their creativity and resilience”, said LaRose. “Ohio’s entrepreneurs have remained strong, finding ways to adapt amid these challenging circumstances and even find ways to give back”

Secretary LaRose and his team are continuing to help connect businesses with the right resources they need to grow and succeed. Businesses can visit OhioSoS.gov/Business for a full list of these federal, state, local and private resources.

Learn more about the businesses in the spotlight by clicking here.

Click here to watch a video highlighting our spotlighted businesses.

Ohio Business Spotlight is an initiative designed to highlight strong businesses that can serve as examples of Ohio’s economic potential. Ohio businesses start at the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, so there is a special opportunity to empower new entrepreneurs with the knowledge they need to succeed in the Buckeye state. Each month, Secretary LaRose will select various businesses around the state that share a common theme.

###

You just read:

LaRose Spotlights Resilient Ohio Businesses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.