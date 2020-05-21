New Municipal Tax Changes Effective July 1, 2020
Beginning July 1, 2020 one South Dakota community will implement a new municipal tax rate.
The municipal tax changes taking effect include:
- Erwin, S.D., increasing its 0 percent general sales and use tax rate to 2 percent.
South Dakota municipalities are able to implement new tax rates or change existing tax rates on January 1 or July 1 each year.
The South Dakota Department of Revenue Municipal Tax Bulletin lists all municipal sales and use tax rates statewide, along with information on tribal sales, use, and excise taxes.