New Municipal Tax Changes Effective July 1, 2020

Beginning July 1, 2020 one South Dakota community will implement a new municipal tax rate.

The municipal tax changes taking effect include:

Erwin, S.D., increasing its 0 percent general sales and use tax rate to 2 percent.

South Dakota municipalities are able to implement new tax rates or change existing tax rates on January 1 or July 1 each year.

The South Dakota Department of Revenue Municipal Tax Bulletin lists all municipal sales and use tax rates statewide, along with information on tribal sales, use, and excise taxes.