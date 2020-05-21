IntelSmart Launches Outsourced Marketing Services

IntelSmart offers dedicated marketing team to deliver a full set of outsourced marketing services at a reasonable price.

Our model of a dedicated marketing team gives you a possibility to hire an entire marketing department at a cost comparable to 1 full-time marketing professional. ” — IntelSmart CEO

PLOVDIV, BULGARIA, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntelSmart LLC, a brand-new EU-based outsourced marketing provider, is pleased to announce availability of a full range of remote marketing services.

The company developed an innovative model of the dedicated marketing team to provide a full set of outsourced marketing services at a reasonable price. IntelSmart office is located in Plovdiv, Bulgaria that allows the company to provide skilled multilingual workforce, cost-effective rates comparing to the USA and other European countries, and transparent operations according to the corporate laws of the European Union.

IntelSmart LLC delivers a complete range of marketing professionals, including:

- Marketing director, marketing coordinator;

- Market research analysts;

- SEO, PPC and SMM specialists, Email marketers, Copywriters;

- Brand and product marketing specialists;

- Web and graphic designers, etc.

The coronavirus pandemic showed an important role of the remote operations in the current business reality. Outsourcing can be a solution for many businesses, giving needed flexibility and scalability as well as cutting companies’ costs. That means not only savings on salary, but also payroll taxes, social security, medical insurance, hiring and training costs, various bonuses and perks, that can significantly increase employee’s cost to company.

All online marketing and design activities don’t require a physical presence and can be done remotely, giving all outsourcing benefits to the company. Remote hands can not only create the value, but also optimize the expenses, which is essential due to lockdown. The model of a dedicated marketing team gives companies a possibility to hire an entire marketing department at a cost comparable to 1 full-time marketing professional.

“Marketing outsourcing services can become a foundation of the financial relief of businesses after the COVID-19 lockdown. The global market is following the process of natural selection now and those companies that show fast and flexible response to the crisis will have more chances to succeed.” – says IntelSmart CEO.

For more information, please contact IntelSmart LLC at contact@intelsmart.eu or visit https://intelsmart.eu

