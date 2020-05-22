Alliance for Period Supplies Awards "Funds for Change Grants" to 11 Period Bank Programs in 10 US States
Funds for Change Grants help both the individual organizations that receive the awards, as well as the communities they serve.”NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Alliance for Period Supplies has awarded its first-ever Funds for Change Grants to 11 nonprofit organizations serving local communities in 10 US states.
The only competitive award created exclusively for period supply banks in the US, the Funds for Change Grants provide community-based programs with $2,500 microgrants to help increase the sustainability or capacity of the organization.
To qualify for a Funds for Change Grant, recipient programs must secure an equal amount of local funding, which effectively doubles the impact of the grant when it’s implemented. Grants were awarded in categories ranging from support for capacity building to marketing/PR/website development to warehouse and program expansion, among others.
“We are very excited to be able to offer these grants,” said Samantha Bell, program director Alliance for Period Supplies. “We know that the Funds for Change Grants help both the individual organizations that receive the awards, as well as the communities they serve. Through these efforts, our goal is to expand the scope and reach of period supply banks throughout the country.”
The 2020 Funds for Change recipients (by state) are:
• California, North Hills - Sisters On The Street, capacity building
• Colorado, Northglenn - Period Kits, warehouse/expansion
• Florida, Estero - Alliance for Period Supplies SWFL, marketing/PR/website
• Georgia, Norcross (Greater Atlanta) - Helping Mamas, supply drive program
• Louisiana, New Orleans - Junior League of New Orleans, program development
• Michigan, Battle Creek - Charitable Union, marketing/PR/website
• New Jersey, Hillsdale - Community FoodBank of New Jersey, capacity building
• Ohio, Cincinnati - Tidal Babe Period Bank, a program of Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank, program development
• Ohio, Dayton - Femme Aid Collaborative, marketing/PR/website
• Oklahoma, Oklahoma City - Junior League of Oklahoma City, marketing/PR/website
• Virginia, Chesterfield - Sylvia’s Sisters, warehouse/expansion
The Funds for Change grants are being awarded in conjunction with Period Poverty Awareness Week, May 25 - 31, 2020. More information is available at allianceforperiodsupplies.org/period-poverty-awareness-week.
About Alliance for Period Supplies
The Alliance for Period Supplies is an initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN)—a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads a nationwide movement aimed at helping individuals and families who struggle to afford material basic needs. Launched in May 2018, with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex, the Alliance for Period Supplies works to end period poverty (#endperiodpoverty) in the US by raising national awareness of the issue and supporting the development and expansion of period supply programs in communities throughout the country. The Alliance for Period Supplies is comprised of Allied Programs that collect, warehouse and distribute menstrual/period supplies in local communities. More information on Alliance for Period Supplies is available at allianceforperiodsupplies.org, and on Twitter (@PeriodSupplies) and Facebook (facebook.com/AllianceForPeriodSupplies).
