Miami Re-Opens: Emilio Estefan & The Wailers Global Unity Anthem Debut | Paramount Miami Worldcenter Tower Lighting

MIAMI, FL, USA, May 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To mark Miami’s re-opening and to commemorate the 39th annual observance of the death of reggae music legend Bob Marley, his moniker band, The Wailers, and 19-time Grammy winning producer Emilio Estefan, are debuting a new COVID-19 global unity anthem, entitled “One World, One Prayer.”

During the city’s nightly tower lighting salute to healthcare professionals, first responders and essential workers, the new, futuristic, 700-foot, $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s one-of-a-kind L.E.D. animation system is igniting the world’s largest electronic mosaic of flags from around the globe and an enormous ticker-tape-style read-out of the song’s title lyrics.

Largest Global Flags Mosaic Tower Lighting

Shimmering through Paramount Miami's center column is a 693-foot vertical light stream of flags representing 132 nations. The building’s top floor crown is filled with a 150-foot-high by 300-foot-wide moving-medley of fluttering flags from five continents, merged with a 100-yard-long scrolling image that reads, “One World, One Prayer.”

Estefan Collaborates with Marley Family

Estefan says, he collaborated with Bob Marley’s daughter, Cedella Marley, and his grandson; her son, Skip Marley in the production of “One World, One Prayer.”

Also working with Estefan are popular Puerto Rican musician, “Farruko;” Jamaican superstar, “Shaggy;” and original Wailers’ band member, Aston “Family Man” Barrett.

Estefan, winner of 19 Grammy Awards, is married to seven-time Grammy winner Gloria Estefan.

He says, it took him two-years to write, compose and complete the song, which he says is being debuted at an important time for the world to unite - in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

"Everybody is equal," says Estefan. "Everybody is the same. And, now it's happening. We are all in this together."

Of the song and tower lighting, Estefan says, "It's a celebration of hope and unity." He adds, "What the Paramount Miami Worldcenter is doing is sending an incredible message of One World, One Prayer."

Paramount Miami Worldcenter Global Light Show

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter global light show runs every 30-minutes, for three-minutes, from sunset ‘til midnight, through Memorial Day weekend and at 10 p.m. through the remainder of May, according to Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See). "Our nightly tower lightings have become a beacon of patriotism, unity and fortitude."

History: Bob Marley & The Wailers

Bob Marley died in Miami on May 11, 1981 from melanoma cancer. He was buried in Jamaica, 39-years-ago, this month, on May 21, 1981.

Marley was a reggae music Rastafarian icon best-known for his 1963 hit, “One Love, People Get Ready.” He and The Wailers recorded 15 albums. Marley was also a controversial proponent of the medicinal purposes of marijuana smoking.

If he was still alive, Marley would be 75 years-old.

City's Soaring Signature Skyscraper

Paramount is the soaring signature skyscraper of the 27-acre, $4-billion Miami Worldcenter. It is the nation’s largest urban core construction project and America’s second-largest real estate development. Miami Worldcenter is the city's new retail, residential, restaurant, entertainment, hospitality and transportation complex.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the world's most-heavily amenitized residential tower. It features the nation's largest urban deck. It is four-acres of resort-style pools, bungalows, villas, tennis courts and a soccer field overlooking downtown Miami.

In all, there are 569 units in Paramount Miami Worldcenter, of which 26 are penthouses.

Prices range from $750,000 to $10-million.

The building opened earlier this year.

