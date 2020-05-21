Central West End License Office Opens

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Central West End License Office, located at 4041 Lindell Blvd., opened today at 9:00 a.m. For office hours and days of operation for the Central West End License Office, please visit the License Office Location Map at dor.mo.gov/offloc/ or call (314) 925-8330.

The management contract for the Central West End License Office was awarded to License Office Services, LLC on March 13, 2020. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

###