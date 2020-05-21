Gumtree Jobs partners with Food and Drink Federation to connect employers with displaced hidden heroes

21 May 2020

Gumtree Jobs has announced a new partnership with the Food and Drink Federation (FDF), who represent the interests of the UK's biggest manufacturing sector, to link displaced jobseekers with employers in their local area.

Gumtree Jobs, which specialises in non-office based roles earning under £25k, will help FDF members in their search for flexible and longer-term workers with transferrable skills to fill in-demand roles, including warehouse and logistics, food processing and packaging and distribution.

Members will be able to create bespoke, geo-targeted listings and display campaigns for the specific jobs advertised and, with millions of people[1] visiting the wider Gumtree platform to look for things they need locally every month, roles will be seen by a much broader audience.

Nicki Hunt, Director of Membership and Commercial Engagement at the FDF: said: "We are delighted to be working with Gumtree, a brand that many will recognise, to help businesses ensure that they have access to workers at this important time. Most food and drink producers have continued to operate throughout the crisis, overcoming many obstacles to keep the supply chain running. They are amongst the hidden heroes of the pandemic and the support from Gumtree will enable them to address any labour shortages."

Jessica Burns, Business Development Manager at Gumtree Jobs, said: "We are committed to helping those capable of playing an important role in powering today's economy. Millions of people across the nation have lost their jobs since COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were put in place[2] while the food and drink supply chain industry is desperately trying to staff up and keep up with demand. This partnership will ensure that employers across the country are linked with jobseekers in their local area that have the required skill sets."

