VERNON, CT, USA, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KKC Celebrates Elder Law Month with Informational Webinar Series
Kahan Kerensky Capossela, LLP, a law firm serving Connecticut, announced an in-depth webinar series on elder law. The series will cover the complex set of issues surrounding long-term care planning. The series starts on May 27 and will run every Wednesday in June.
Elder Law attorneys help make sense of the complex financial and legal situations that seniors face. If you anticipate a need for long term care for yourself or a loved one, if you have questions about eligibility of government benefits, or if you’re getting worried that you can’t handle your finances or affairs on your own, you should seek a consultation with the trusted attorneys at KKC that focus in this area. With many people currently sheltering in place, Elder Law Month is a great time to put together a plan that will avoid costly mistakes and preserve your assets.
This webinar series will cover many topics of concern to seniors, including:
● Preservation/Transfer of Assets
○ Attorneys work with families to preserve their assets in the face of potentially crippling long-term healthcare costs. May involve the transfer of assets to heirs and may require the preparation or revision of existing wills, trusts, deeds, or business agreements.
● Long-Term Health Care/Disability Planning
○ Attorneys analyze how best to finance the costs of long-term care while avoiding financial hardship on caretaker spouses or other family members.
● Medicaid (Title XIX) Application Process
○ Attorneys guide clients through applying for governmental assistance to cover the costs of uninsured medical care.
● Planning for Future Incapacity
○ Attorneys advise those concerned with the possibility they may become incapable of handling affairs at some point in the future. They utilize trusts, powers of attorney, and advance directives to provide clients with peace of mind.
Anyone anticipating a need for long term care for themself or a loved one should hire an Elder Law attorney. Reach out to Kahan Kerensky Capossela, LLP, during Elder Law Month to register for the webinar series, learn more about their services, or to start planning for your future.
To RSVP for the Elder Law Webinar Series, email Gayle Klim at GKlim@kkc-law.com
To make an appointment with an attorney, call 860-812-1749
To learn more about our services, visit kkc-law.com
About Kahan Kerensky Capossela, LLP
KKC has served individuals and organizations throughout Connecticut for over 55 years. This caring and compassionate group of individuals delivers unparalleled client experiences and provides comprehensive services to their clients. The law firm offers several estate planning and elder law attorneys with decades of experience in addition to lawyers in other practice areas:
● Personal Injury
● Residential & Commercial Real Estate
● Criminal Defense
● Divorce & Family Law
● Land Use and Zoning
● Litigation
● Business & Corporate
● Probate & Fiduciary Administration
Contact Kahan Kerensky Capossela, LLP
Klim Gayle
860-812-1749
GKlim@kkc-law.com
