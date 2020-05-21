Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 404 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,009 in the last 365 days.

SHP Encouraging Safe Travel During Memorial Holiday

As the summer vacation season fast approaches, the State Highway Patrol is encouraging motorists to keep safety at the forefront throughout Memorial Day weekend. Increased travel could potentially be seen across the state as restrictions associated with COVID-19 continue to ease. 

With this in mind, the SHP is placing emphasis on the reduction of vehicle collisions in hopes of reporting zero fatalities during the holiday time period. Troopers will be stationed along interstates and secondary roadways, monitoring violations of excessive speeding, driving while impaired and reckless driving. 

To further the efforts of safe travel, the SHP has once again partnered with the Wildlife Resources Commission’s Law Enforcement Division in the annual On the Road/On the Water campaign. Officials from both organizations will work together to ensure violations such as driving while impaired are enforced both on the roadways and waterways. 

“While we continue to focus on precautions associated with the COVID-19 outbreak, our public safety mission relating to safe travel has not waivered,” said Colonel Glenn McNeill, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Organizationally, ensuring motorists arrive to their intended destinations remains among our highest priorities.” 

Motorists can assist in collision reduction by following these suggestions: 

  • Plan ahead by selecting more than one route to destinations. Motorists can obtain up-to-date traffic conditions, road closures and detour information by visiting www.DriveNC.gov. 
  • Increase following distances. Motorists should maintain a minimum 3-4 second gap between vehicles. 
  • Use provided seatbelts and child restraints. 
  • Avoid driving while impaired by using a ride service or designating a sober driver. 
  • Abide by the posted speed limit.  

                                                ###  

You just read:

SHP Encouraging Safe Travel During Memorial Holiday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.