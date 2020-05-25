Steve Saylor Puts 'Project Health Control' to the Test in Support of his 2020 USA Election Campaign

Steve Saylor, the Last President Shrinking Government for Best Fit. People's Councils for Sociocratic Resolution of Concerns That Matter

The world in crisis under lock down liberates abundant resources that one group of collaborating organisations is harnessing for world scale social improvement.

We can't solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.” — Albert Einstein

SOUTHMINSTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Order Efficiency Ltd, a British company that developed a methodology called Project Health Control (PHC), is dedicating its support to all organizations active in social change. "Effective control methodology is key to the success of any project at any time" says David Winter, the originator and chief developer of PHC, "but now, with so many projects in danger of economic failure in the circumstances of the global Covid-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for projects to cooperate, not compete." Order Efficiency has been using PHC in the Energy Industries for over 15 years and is packaging a portfolio of services under a cooperative business structure that will sponsor a growing network of key individuals and projects collaborating in social change activism.

Steve Saylor is a prospective candidate for the USA Presidential Elections that are due to take place on 3rd November 2020. He is associated with the Money Free Party whose policies include canceling of debt and dissolution of banks and corporations. Forming a central part of his message is Einstein's famous quote "We can't solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them". His message to the American voting public applies equally to people from around the world. "I propose to introduce a new system in America that replaces me, the last President of the United States, with a collection of Councils implementing Jacque Fresco's 'competent democracy', for the benefit of all, including myself as a retiring President." said Steve Saylor, Presidential Candidate.

The Saylor2020 campaign is open to alignment with any organization that is currently active in uniting groups that are working towards building a better, post-capitalist world. The mission for the alignment will be to assure global visibility for all organisations that are working on the transition to a caring, sharing, inclusive society, free from the restrictions on humanity, that are inherent within a capitalist money system.

The alignment will provide a platform where society-enhancing projects worldwide can find each other and explore synergies for cooperation. "There are many activists out there, conducting their social change projects in relative isolation. I am looking forward to seeing for myself how far we can go with PHC to enhance the operation of those organizations." states Kelly Howe, Order Efficiency Consultant.

A key element that Order Efficiency Ltd is offering to the collaboration is an online tool that measures continually the growth of engagement from people around the world who care about social change. The simple online platform is now available for individuals worldwide to show their support for the introduction of an alternative economic system that puts people before profit.

The platform works on the principle of 'feeling the pulse' of the change movement, and is a means for organizations to showcase their solutions and find other 'Changemakers' for collaboration on common objectives. "The Pulse tool is just what we need at this time in humanity's development," said Ananda Reeves, Saylor2020 Campaign Coordinator. "It is a constant live measurement of our progress towards the quickly growing critical mass of population who are in agreement with the idea of building regenerative social systems that work."

All world citizens can count themselves as part of this worldwide movement for change by registering at The Pulse - www.rbepulse.com. Managers of projects, who are concerned by their imminent prospect of economic failure are invited to contact Order Efficiency Ltd for information on how Project Health Control can be applied to their management systems.

