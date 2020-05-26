Princess Dental Staffing announces Dental Scholarship
For students pursuing a career as a dentist, dental assistant, or dental hygienist and who demonstrate a firm commitment to working in the field of oral health.
This scholarship is a great opportunity for students to pay for their education, while demonstrating our commitment to supporting the growth of the dental industry.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Princess Dental Staffing announces the Princess Dental Staffing Dental Scholarship for students pursuing a career as a dentist, dental assistant, or dental hygienist. These scholarships support dental students who demonstrate a firm commitment to working in the field of oral health.
— Chris Lewandowski, DDS
Chris Lewandowski is a Scottsdale dentist and founder of Princess Dental Staffing says, “This scholarship is a great opportunity for students to pay for their education, while demonstrating our commitment to supporting the growth of the dental industry.”
After graduation, dental candidates can find dental jobs including dental hygienist jobs, dental assistant jobs, or dental front office positions using the Princess Dental Staffing website. The site supports options for full time, part time, and temporary positions.
The dental scholarship will award two dental students $500 for education-related expenses, including books, fees, and tuition.
The first deadline is August 4, 2020 for the Fall semester award, and the second deadline is November 15, 2020 for the Spring semester award.
Who Can Apply:
-Enrolled in or intending to enroll in a program that directly leads to a career in oral health.
-Demonstrate interest in advanced education.
-Show commitment to pursuing an academic career in an area of dental health, including dentist, dental assistant, and dental hygienist.
Submission: Submissions are accepted online through the Princess Dental Staffing website.
Deadline: August 4 and November 15 2020
Amount: $500
Learn More: princessdentalstaffing.com/dental-scholarship
