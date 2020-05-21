Princess Dental Staffing Announces Dentist of the Year Award
Honoring dentists demonstrating excellence in practice management, staff support and motivational programs, community involvement, and patient care.
Princess Dental Staffing announces the Princess Dental Staffing Dentist of the Year Award for dentists demonstrating excellence in practice management, staff support and motivational programs, community involvement and patient care.
— Chris Lewandowski, DDS
Chris Lewandowski, DDS, founder of Princess Dental Staffing says, “This award is meant to recognize the many outstanding dental professionals committed to creating excellence within their practice and the surrounding communities.”
Princess Dental Staffing helps connect dental offices with talented candidates to secure dental jobs, including full time, part time, and temporary positions as a dental associate, dental hygienist, dental assistant or dental receptionist.
The Dentist of the Year Award will recognize dental professionals who continually provide outstanding dental service to their patients while providing an exceptional work environment for their staff.
The deadline for award submissions is October 1, 2020.
Who Can Apply:
-Nominees must practice dentistry in the state of nomination.
-Nominees may only be considered for nomination in one state (even if practicing in multiple states).
-Nominee must demonstrate excellence in these five areas:
1. Practice management
2. Continuous improvement
3. Staff performance support
4. Business process excellence
5. Responsiveness to employee needs
Submission: Submissions are accepted online through the Princess Dental Staffing website.
Deadline: October 1, 2020
Learn More: princessdentalstaffing.com/dentist-of-the-year-award
About Princess Dental Staffing