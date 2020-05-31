Learn & Play Montessori, Leader in Bay Area Opportunities, Announces YouTube Successes for its Online Preschool Program
Learn and Play Montessori is a best-in-class provider of Montessori-based preschools in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California.FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn and Play Montessori, a best-in-class preschool program in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, is proud to announce major successes on its YouTube channel as the school provider beefs up its online learning opportunities amidst an unclear environment due to the pandemic. The company's YouTube channel can be found at https://www.youtube.com/c/LearnAndPlayMontessoriSchool. Among its success is that it has topped five hundred subscribers, nearly one hundred videos, and very high engagement when the videos are live on Facebook. The daily live Facebook trainings present online Montessori education and can be found at https://www.facebook.com/learnandplaymontessorischool/live. The company offers remote, online learning taught the Montessori way at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/remotelearningenroll/.
"Our staff has really embraced YouTube as an educational vehicle for Montessori training," explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. "Parents of children from 18 months to 4 years of age can check out our YouTube videos at no cost and use them as tools to help them work with their child. No child should stop learning just because of the pandemic, and we're encouraging parents and children to work together to keep growing."
In addition to the remote learning page, interested residents can review the Montessori preschool informational page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/preschool/. Once school reopens in California, Learn & Play will be offering not only enrollments for continuing parents and children but for new parents and children in communities as diverse as Fremont, Danville, Dublin and others in the San Francisco Bay Area. In fact, the company's Danville location is open on a limited basis for preschoolers.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI
Learn and Play Montessori (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/) aims to be one of the best Montessori schools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Whether parents are looking for a Montessori School in Danville, a Blackhawk preschool, or a top-rated Montessori School in Dublin / San Ramon, Learn and Play has a campus for their child or children. Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville. All schools use the famed Montessori method, offering programs from childcare to daycare, preschool to kindergarten, in not only Danville, Fremont, Dublin, or San Ramon but also in nearby towns such as Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo or San Ramon on the I-680 corridor as well as Walnut Creek.
