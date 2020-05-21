Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Auditor’s Office Wins National Communications Award

May 20, 2020

 

Contact information: Brianna Ludwig, North Dakota State Auditor’s Office, 701-328-2453, bsludwig@nd.gov

The National Association of Government Communicators (NAGC) has awarded the State Auditor’s Office a second-place award in the category of “Most Improved Publication” for their work on the State of North Dakota Biennial Report. The Blue Pencil and Gold Screen Awards from the NAGC recognizes excellence in government communication products.

“Receiving this national award is an honor for our office,” said Deputy State Auditor Brianna Ludwig. “The NAGC awards program recognizes superior government communications and this is truly a testament to our team. Our mission is to improve government and by producing media that is straightforward and well designed, we are helping increase transparency and understanding in government communications.”  

Award winners were honored at a virtual ceremony on May 20th. Among the other winners are the Social Security Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Department of Transportation. Additional information about the awards is available on the NAGC website at https://nagc.com/.

