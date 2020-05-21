Voting set to begin in Rhode Island 'I Voted' Sticker contest

CRANSTON, RI: The Board of Elections is set to allow voting to begin in its first 'I Voted' Sticker' contest. Voting begins on May 21 and runs through May 31. The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite design!

To vote, voters can visit www.elections.ri.gov/contest

Earlier this month, the seven members of the Board and the Rhode Island Secretary of State chose a finalist. The winner will not receive monetary compensation but will have their winning design announced by the Board and displayed proudly by hundreds of thousands of voters each Election Day.

The Board is hopeful the new stickers will be printed and distributed to voters at the polls on September 8 and November 3, if precautions due to Covid-19 are no longer in effect.

Media Contact: Miguel Nunez 401-222-2345 miguel.j.nunez@elections.ri.gov