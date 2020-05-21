Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,237 in the last 365 days.

STUDY GIVES COMPREHENSIVE LOOK INTO HIGH-VALUE CASINO CUSTOMERS’ RETURN TO US CASINOS

Casino Marketing Monitor

Casino Marketing Monitor

A comprehensive look at high-value casino gaming customers’ intent to return to casinos is the subject of the latest study from Casino Marketing Monitor.

Understanding that the goalpost has moved from making revenue targets to safely staying open is critical to our industry. Meeting the needs of our core gamer will be vital to sustainable success.”
— Mary Loftness

MARRERO, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive look at high-value casino gaming customers’ intent to return to casinos is the subject of the latest study from Casino Marketing Monitor.

“We created the Casino Marketing Monitor in 2019 to take a look at US casino marketing in terms of staff, development, and workload. When COVID-19 led to the temporary closure of operations, we knew we had to investigate how this might impact both marketing and operations as we return to business,” said Julia Carcamo, cofounder of the group. The study was commissioned and completed in 21 days with respondents from coast to coast.

As operators work through casino capacity control, the CMM team determined it was critical to understand the high-value gamers’ impressions of the crisis. The study is an examination of planned visitation in terms of timing, frequency, and budget, as well as the importance of selected safety measures and motivating promotions factors. The use of amenities by customers from these small to large casinos from coast to coast was also studied. Respondents represent the top 20% of players in each participating casino’s database, typically representing 80% of total gaming revenue.

“Understanding that the goalpost has moved from making revenue targets to safely staying open is critical to our industry. Meeting the needs of our core gamer will be vital to sustainable success,” said CMM Cofounder Mary Loftness.

The report can be downloaded at casinomarketingmonitor.com.

About Casino Marketing Monitor

The Casino Marketing Monitor was established in 2019 to study casino marketing in US casinos. It is a joint venture of J Carcamo & Associates, Meczka Marketing Research Consulting, and Profitable Customers. www.casinomarketingmonitor.com

Julia Carcamo
J Carcamo & Associates
+1 5043095653
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

STUDY GIVES COMPREHENSIVE LOOK INTO HIGH-VALUE CASINO CUSTOMERS’ RETURN TO US CASINOS

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.