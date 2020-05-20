Three Prime Aspen Properties—Listed for Over $70 Million—to Auction this June via Concierge Auctions

Exterior of 1055 Stage Road, Aspen, CO Exterior of 124 W Hallam St Exterior of 322 E Bleeker St

The properties represent some of—if not the most—premier properties we’ve sold to date in Aspen in a decade-plus of continual market presence” — Chad Roffers, Chairman

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three prime Aspen properties—two of which are new construction offerings—will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Agent/Developer Bill Guth of Aspen International Properties. Previously collectively listed for over $70 million, bidding will be held June 27-30th via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

“Concierge Auctions successfully marketed and sold my Montecito property last year. Having watched first-hand this sale and several others they’ve executed in Aspen over the last decade, it is clear that they are the leader in the space,” stated Guth. “We look forward to three more successful collaborations.”

322 East Bleeker Street, 322 & 324

Previously offered for $20 million and conceived by Aspen’s S2 Architects, every inch of this combined 5,674-square-foot West End new-construction property frames spectacular Aspen Mountain and Hunter Creek views. With six bedrooms, seven full and one half bathrooms, and a warm material palette of black brick, glass, and medium-tone hardwood, 322 & 324 E Bleeker Street straddles the line between natural retreat and showpiece property, a quality not unlike Aspen itself. Low-profile Italian minimalism is on beautiful display in the Boffi kitchen and spa bathrooms. Enormous windows, an abundance of sunlight, and a floating staircase leave you with the feeling of weightlessness. Seamless limestone floors and walls of telescoping glass connect the indoor and outdoor spaces. From the private courtyards to the rooftop deck featuring 360-degree views, this in-town oasis celebrates the bounty of nature and the sophistication of Aspen life.

124 West Hallam Street

Previously offered for $22.995 million, spanning the best of two worlds and in the heart of the best neighborhood in Aspen’s West End, this restored Victorian has a decidedly forward-looking outlook. Lovingly restored and newly-constructed/expanded, the redesign honors the original charm of the property’s history while bringing in clean, contemporary lines, an abundance of natural light, and indoor-outdoor function and style. Offering 6,917 square feet, seven bedrooms, and seven full and two half bathrooms, amenities include a private courtyard, where an outdoor kitchen and fireside lounge are four-season attractions; an upstairs deck, the perfect spot for quiet reflection with mountain views; a finished basement lounge, the ideal spot to sample vintages from a glass-enclosed wine cellar; and the master suite, an intimate and serene sanctuary for two.

1055 Stage Road

Previously Offered for $30 million, 1055 Stage Road is the ultimate mountain escape, effortlessly modern, yet blending seamlessly into its lush natural surroundings. Set amongst the region’s iconic Aspen trees, this secluded south-facing property sits alongside Maroon Creek, benefiting from all day Colorado sunshine, and is minutes to Downtown Aspen. Two levels of outdoor living and a large waterfront lawn with a private pond and waterfall await al fresco summer dining, games of catch, fishing, apres-ski cocktails, or languid days doing absolutely nothing. The 11,254-square-foot estate overflows with style, yet is functional for every season, and includes 9 bedrooms and 10 full and one half bathrooms. An incredible mudroom stands at the ready with winter and summer sporting gear. The living space and the guest quarters encompass separate wings, making this the ultimate retreat. Entertain in the chef’s kitchen, cozy-up in two family rooms, or relax in a serene master sanctuary. Expansive walls of glass keep an intimate connection to the river and forests beyond.

“The properties represent some of—if not the most—premier properties we’ve sold to date in Aspen in a decade-plus of continual market presence,” stated Concierge Auctions Chairman Chad Roffers. “We continue to deliver an on-demand solution for buyers, sellers, and agents—our primary focus of which remains matching sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most capable buyers on the planet.”

322 East Bleeker Street, 124 West Hallam Street, and 1055 Stage Road are available for showings by appointment and private virtual tours—in addition to exclusive films, photography, and 3D tours. As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closings will result in new homes built for families in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.