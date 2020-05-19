Seventh Region Hits Benchmark to Begin Reopening Tomorrow

Capital Region Joins Western New York, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions, Which Have Met the Seven Metrics Required to Begin Reopening

Nassau County is Now Eligible to Resume Elective Surgeries and Ambulatory Care

Announces Collaboration with GNYHA & HANYS to Implement a Two-Week Hospital Visitation Pilot Program in 16 Hospitals Across the State to Allow Increased Visitations for Family Members

State Will Allow Memorial Day Ceremonies with 10 People or Less

Calls on FDA to Make Sure That Pharmaceutical Corporations That Produce a COVID-19 Vaccine Release the Rights to Provide for Immediate Widespread Distribution

Confirms 1,474 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State - Bringing Statewide Total to 352,845; New Cases in 42 Counties