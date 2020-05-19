Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Seventh Region Hits Benchmark to Begin Reopening Tomorrow

Capital Region Joins Western New York, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions, Which Have Met the Seven Metrics Required to Begin Reopening

 

Nassau County is Now Eligible to Resume Elective Surgeries and Ambulatory Care

 

Announces Collaboration with GNYHA & HANYS to Implement a Two-Week Hospital Visitation Pilot Program in 16 Hospitals Across the State to Allow Increased Visitations for Family Members

 

State Will Allow Memorial Day Ceremonies with 10 People or Less

 

Calls on FDA to Make Sure That Pharmaceutical Corporations That Produce a COVID-19 Vaccine Release the Rights to Provide for Immediate Widespread Distribution

 

Confirms 1,474 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State - Bringing Statewide Total to 352,845; New Cases in 42 Counties

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Cuomo announced that the Capital Region has met all seven metrics required to begin phase one of the state's regional phased reopening plan starting tomorrow, joining the Western New York, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions. The Capital Region has now identified enough contact tracers to meet the state's guidelines, and the tracers are being trained today in preparation for Western New York entering phase one, which includes construction; manufacturing and wholesale supply chain; retail for curbside pickup and drop-off or in-store pickup; and agriculture, forestry and fishing. Business guidance for phase one of the state's reopening plan is available here. A guide to the state's "NY Forward Reopening" Plan is available here. The state's regional monitoring dashboard is available here.

 

Governor Cuomo also announced that Nassau County is now eligible to resume elective surgeries and ambulatory care. The Governor previously announced that the state will allow elective outpatient treatments to resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near term, and a total of 50 counties can now resume elective surgeries.

 

 

The Governor also announced a collaboration with the Greater New York Hospital Association and the Healthcare Association of New York State to implement a two-week hospital visitation pilot program in 16 hospitals across the state to allow increased visitations for family members and loved ones. As part of the pilot program, visits will be time limited and visitors will be provided with and must wear PPE and are subject to symptom and temperature checks.

 

The Governor also announced the state will allow Memorial Day ceremonies of 10 people or less statewide, with final decisions about ceremonies being left to local governments. The Governor also encouraged vehicle parades in honor of veterans for Memorial Day.

 

 

As more regions and businesses across the state become eligible to begin reopening, New Yorkers are getting excited, but we must not forget the hard work we've done

The Governor also called on the FDA to take steps now to make sure that pharmaceutical corporations that produce a COVID-19 vaccine release the rights to the vaccine to provide for immediate widespread distribution and help ensure the vaccine is available to all individuals.

 

"As more regions and businesses across the state become eligible to begin reopening, New Yorkers are getting excited, but we must not forget the hard work we've done and the pain we've experienced for the last two months," Governor Cuomo said. "Everything that we did - the closings, social distancing and other measures - were tough but necessary, and because of it we saved lives and we flattened the curve. If you look at the curve in New York compared to the rest of the nation, we're going down while the curve is still going up in many other regions. We must continue to do everything we've been doing even as we begin to reopen and remember the lessons we've learned through all of this."

 

 

Finally, the Governor confirmed 1,474 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 352,845 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 352,845 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

1,655

45

Allegany

44

0

Broome

429

6

Cattaraugus

69

2

Cayuga

68

3

Chautauqua

49

0

Chemung

134

0

Chenango

118

0

Clinton

94

0

Columbia

350

4

Cortland

36

1

Delaware

69

0

Dutchess

3,710

158

Erie

5,037

44

Essex

34

1

Franklin

18

0

Fulton

182

0

Genesee

182

2

Greene

214

1

Hamilton

5

0

Herkimer

92

0

Jefferson

71

0

Lewis

18

1

Livingston

111

1

Madison

260

2

Monroe

2,376

73

Montgomery

75

0

Nassau

39,295

70

Niagara

845

27

NYC

193,821

591

Oneida

785

13

Onondaga

1,665

145

Ontario

152

4

Orange

9,988

23

Orleans

168

1

Oswego

89

5

Otsego

67

0

Putnam

1,159

18

Rensselaer

444

0

Rockland

12,798

21

Saratoga

436

2

Schenectady

631

2

Schoharie

48

0

Schuyler

10

0

Seneca

51

0

St. Lawrence

192

0

Steuben

236

1

Suffolk

38,327

103

Sullivan

1,258

12

Tioga

113

0

Tompkins

142

1

Ulster

1,565

8

Warren

235

1

Washington

220

1

Wayne

98

1

Westchester

32,402

79

Wyoming

79

0

Yates

26

1

You just read:

