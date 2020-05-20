Consulate Health Care Appoints Cindy Chrispell as New CHRO

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consulate Health Care, one of the nation’s leading providers of senior health care services, and the largest in Florida, announced the appointment of Cindy Chrispell to Chief Human Resources Officer earlier this month.

“Cindy’s expertise and strong HR business acumen, combined with her passion for people and quality, is well aligned with Consulate’s overall commitment to excellence and philosophy that people are our most valuable asset”, said Chris Bryson, Chief Executive Officer. “I believe workforce to be one of the greatest challenges facing the long-term care industry now and in the future. Cindy’s unique approach to talent development, recruitment, and retention will be a strategic advantage for our company so I couldn’t be more thrilled knowing she is at the helm of our workforce initiatives moving forward.”

Mrs. Chrispell is a career HR professional who has served in multiple industries, including twelve years of experience in long-term care. Cindy has served as an HR consultant for Consulate since 2015, at which time, she was instrumental in the transition of the new leadership team and the organizational restructure. In January of 2020, Cindy joined the company as the interim SVP of HR, making her well-positioned for her appointment to CHRO just five months later. From 2008 to 2012, she served as the Chief Human Resources Officer at Sun Healthcare Group, and for seven years prior, served as the Vice President of Human Resources for the western half of the United States at Starbucks Coffee Company.

Cindy received her Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Occidental College in Los Angeles, CA.

About Consulate Health Care

Consulate Health Care is leading national provider of senior healthcare services and the largest provider in Florida, specializing in post-acute care. We offer services ranging from comprehensive short-term rehabilitation and transitional care to Alzheimer’s and dementia care. Our compassionate caregivers carry out our mission every day of "Providing Service with Our Hearts and Hands", caring for our patients like family, not because it's their job, but because it's their calling. For more information about our nationwide family of dedicated health care providers, or to explore exciting career opportunities, please visit us at www.consulatehealthcare.com.

Jennifer Trapp, Vice President of Corporate Communications
Consulate Health Care
+1 407-571-1550
email us here

