Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,189 in the last 365 days.

Former Vermont Supreme Court Justice Ernest W. Gibson III Passes Away at Age 92

Justice Ernest W. Gibson III, a beloved member of the Vermont legal community, passed away on May 17, 2020, at age 92. He will be remembered as a distinguished jurist dedicated to Vermont.

Justice Gibson was born in Brattleboro in 1927. After graduating from Harvard Law School in 1956, he returned to Vermont, beginning a long and notable career in public service, following in the footsteps of his father, Ernest Gibson, Jr., who was Governor of the state, judge on the U.S. District Court, and U.S. Senator.

Justice Gibson served for four years as State’s Attorney for Windham County and two years as town representative for Brattleboro in the Vermont Legislature. Following his legislative service, Justice Gibson was appointed chair of the Vermont Public Service Board, where he served for nearly a decade. He was elected a superior court judge in 1972 and was appointed to the Vermont Supreme Court in 1983.

Justice Gibson was one of the first members of the Vermont Supreme Court to include the Vermont Constitution in his decisions, such as in State v. Piper, 143 Vt. 468 (1983). In 1987, he authored State v. Brunelle, 148 Vt. 347, in which the Vermont Supreme Court explicitly rejected the reasoning and decision of the United States Supreme Court, based on the United States Constitution, and held that the Vermont Constitution gave more protection to a criminal defendant. Justice Gibson served on the Vermont Supreme Court until retiring in 1997 at the then-mandatory retirement age of 70.

You just read:

Former Vermont Supreme Court Justice Ernest W. Gibson III Passes Away at Age 92

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.