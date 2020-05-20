Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I 91 SB Exit 21

Sate of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

I 91 southbound is down to a single lane in the area of exit 21 between mile marker 131.5 and mile marker 131 due to a road hazard.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

I 91 SB Exit 21

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

