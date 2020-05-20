Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PSD Working to Improve Internet Availability

Having Trouble Working, Learning, or Accessing Needed Health Services from Home because of Poor Internet?

The Department of Public Service is developing programs to bring high-speed internet service to unserved or underserved areas. Tell the Department of Public Service about your need for high-speed internet by completing a quick survey (click on the green button on this page) by May 31, 2020

If your internet speeds are too slow for you to easily load the map and survey, call 1-800-622-4496 for help filling them out. For more information, please see the Department's webpage, Having Trouble Working, Learning, or Accessing Needed Health Services from Home because of Poor Internet

