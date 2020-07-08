"The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the wife of an individual with mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste.” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the wife or adult children of an individual with mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to Erik Karst the founding partner of Karst von Oiste and one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma lawyers. Because Louisiana has been so hard hit by the Coronavirus many people with mesothelioma were probably initially diagnosed with this Chinese export-not this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. It is vital a person with mesothelioma be represented by some of the nation's most skilled lawyers.

"Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and his colleagues have been assisting Navy Veterans, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers and skilled trades workers with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars for people like this. It would be a miracle if a person with mesothelioma was diagnosed with mesothelioma in late March, all of April or early May in Louisiana because everyone with pneumonia, a high fever or shortness of breath was diagnosed with the Coronavirus. If you or your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Louisiana please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. You will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/



Coronavirus/COVID-19 update for Navy Veterans or people with confirmed mesothelioma from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: “We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims for Navy Veterans or people with this rare cancer. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation’s leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Louisiana including communities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe.

When it comes to treatment options for mesothelioma in Louisiana the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly encourages diagnosed victims to contact them at 800-714-0303 for direct access to following cancer treatment centers in Louisiana, and in Texas. Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world.

* Oshner Cancer Institute New Orleans:

* The MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Texas:

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Louisiana include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, marine mechanics, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.