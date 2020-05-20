Bella Innovative Modern Cabinetry sees new equipment acquisition as growth opportunity amidst COVID-19

“Having the ability to utilize our new Contour Bander will not only extend our product line exponentially, but also It creates a more diverse portfolio..."

HUNTERTOWN, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Around mid-April, Bella Innovative Modern Cabinetry received a request to assist with parts manufacturing for a closet solution company due to their main supplier being shut down under COVID-19 restrictions. This company, however, possessed closet verticals and bracket verticals in their parts list that had curved and slanted edges. Fortunately, as Bella IMC already has extensive history with edge banding of their European style custom and semi-custom frameless cabinetry, the decision to purchase a SCM Minimax e10 Contour Bander came quickly. Bella IMC did not sleep on seizing the opportunity to assist in any way during these tough times but also making this investment to expand their current business pursuits.SNX Technologies introduced the first ever automated Contoured Edge Banding Machine in America in 2015. A Contour Edge bander allows for edge banding to not be limited to only those projects with 90-degree angles. The versatility to edge band convex or concave edges at a fast-systematic pace permits Bella IMC to continue creating large orders while still maintaining a fully automated and integrated production structure.Bella IMC’s President Chad Shelton mentioned the following when asked how he feels having the ability to edge band more complex and tighter angles and shapes will ultimately grow the company’s overall footprint? “ Having the ability to utilize our new Contour Bander will not only extend our product line exponentially, but also It creates a more diverse portfolio we can produce for any particular one of our client type(s) and their cabinetry solution needs.”Bella IMC began with and will continue their journey in the progressive era of cabinetry pursuing alternative ways to simplify the cabinetry business. From sourcing and utilizing an effortless construction method with LockDowel , allowing for RTA (flat-pack) shipping to construction sites for ease of install, to the use of their online ordering system virtually eliminating the need for the all-to-common spec book- the addition of this contour edge bander will certainly broaden their ability to customize orders for their clients.About Bella IMC:Bella IMC is the most experienced RTA, slide-to-lock, cabinet components manufacturer in the United States. Cabinet manufacturers since 2004, we’ve been using BIFMA/ANSI certified Lockdowel, RTA, cabinet components to complete our projects faster, with better profit margins since 2016. Lockdowel fasteners assemble 80% faster and the hardware is hidden leaving nothing to see but smooth, sleek lines. With Lockdowel our financial growth has been exponential, so can yours!