Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey Focuses on Educational Initiatives for Boards During COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Fairfield, NJ, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey (CMC NJ) continues to be a leader in the association management industry, expanding its educational initiative efforts by providing informative tools to help boards navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Pesce, PCAM®, Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey president, recently participated as one of five panelists in the webinar, Community Associations and COVID-19 - What You Need to Know. The webinar was presented by the Institute for Continuing Legal Education (ICLE), a continuing education arm of the New Jersey Bar Association. Mr. Pesce discussed priorities, practices, and pitfalls of managing communities during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The webinar was moderated and created by Christine Li of Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP. Other panelists included Robert Flanagan of Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis; David Ramsey of Becker, Poliakof; and Caroline Record of Hill Wallack. As the only non-practicing lawyer on the panel, Mr. Pesce offered community management industry expertise and related his practical experience in dealing with the ever-changing issues caused by the current pandemic.

Discussion topics included:

Closing common facilities in community associations

Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of common areas

Routine maintenance of common property and capital improvement projects

Resolution of disputes without the ability to meet in person

Conducting association meetings remotely

The CMC NJ team also made three recent contributions to the May 2020 issue of Community Trends, a monthly educational publication of the New Jersey Community Associations Institute (CAI). Community Association Manager Terry Wagner, ARM®, authored an article on effective transitioning between managers and best practice tips for approaching this process for the manager, the management company, and the board.

In the same edition, Nicole Martone, PCAM®, community director and a member of the CAI-New Jersey Editorial Committee, discussed methods for successful community management during the COVID-19 pandemic. She stressed constant communication with managed boards and residents and full use of technology.

Finally, Mr. Pesce authored an article as part of the legislative update column, summarizing recent legislative changes to the cyclical inspections performed by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA). He offered practical guidance on navigating the DCA inspection process.

“Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey has always been committed to educating association boards to manage their communities successfully,” stated Michael Pesce, CMC NJ president. “During the pandemic, it is even more crucial that we are offering boards the tools they need to make informed decisions and ask the tough questions. Through each of these opportunities, we were able to continue that mission, providing expert guidance to our clients and others in the industry.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision.



