"Grand Huangshan" Debuts at the 2024 World Brand Moganshan Conference

On May 10th, the brand promotion conference of "Grand Huangshan" was held in Deqing County, Zhejiang Province, during the 2024 World Brand Moganshan Conference.

Deqing , Zhejian, May 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On May 10th, the brand promotion conference of "Grand Huangshan" was held in Deqing County, Zhejiang Province, during the 2024 World Brand Moganshan Conference. This marks another significant appearance of the "Grand Huangshan" brand since its launch at the end of March this year.

The decision by the Anhui Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government to build "Grand Huangshan" is a major initiative based on the unique advantages of the landscape, culture, and ecology of southern Anhui Province. It aims to cultivate new drivers for high-quality development, embodying innovative concepts and a systematic approach to constructing a modern industrial system.

The greatness of "Grand Huangshan" lies firstly in its geographical scope, covering the entire area of Huangshan, Chizhou, Anqing, and Xuancheng cities. Secondly, it encompasses abundant resources including natural ecology, cultural heritage, and market potential. Thirdly, it is characterized by a commitment to deepening structural reforms in the tourism industry. Fourthly, it sets ambitious goals, aiming for a regional GDP of 1.4 trillion yuan by 2033.

The future "Grand Huangshan" will be benchmarked against international standards. The most prominent feature of advancing the construction of "Grand Huangshan" is its focus on global goals and adherence to international standards, striving to shape a leisure and health brand with quality and warmth.

The future "Grand Huangshan" will be a fusion of various sectors. It aims to create a cluster of modern high-end service industries including leisure tourism, medical care and wellness, creative economy, sports events, exhibition economy, cultural services, and suitable advanced manufacturing (including green food). It seeks to make "Grand Huangshan" a place where one can enjoy scenic beauty, life, industrial development, and promote shared prosperity.

The future "Grand Huangshan" will foster coordinated development. It will break through geographical, administrative, institutional, planning, and policy boundaries, promoting overall linkage, free flow, and optimized interaction of regional resources and elements to ultimately achieve synergistic effects in industrial agglomeration and development.

Anhui Province has meticulously formulated guidance plans for "Grand Huangshan," developed action plans for construction, established high-level leadership groups, set up specialized task forces, and constructed a working mechanism that coordinates vertically and horizontally. It focuses on the development of leisure tourism, medical care and wellness, creative economy, sports events, exhibition economy, cultural services, and suitable advanced manufacturing (including green food) as the "6+1" industries. It has prepared 50 key projects with a total investment of 103.8 billion yuan and 100 key investment promotion projects with a total investment of 177.8 billion yuan for construction by 2024, ensuring readiness for participation from friends at home and abroad who are interested in contributing to the construction of Grand Huangshan.

Media Contact: Contact Person: Wu Xin email : 44543933@qq.com