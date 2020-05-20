Plymouth man charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office recently charged Scott Howard Hill, of Plymouth, with 34 tax-related felonies. Mr. Hill is charged with:

6 felony counts of failing to file corporate income tax returns

6 felony counts of failing to pay corporate income tax

6 felony counts of failing to file individual income tax returns

6 felony counts of failing to pay individual income tax

5 felony counts of failing to file sales and use tax returns

5 felony counts of failing to pay use tax

According to the complaint, Mr. Hill, owner of Reliable Garage Door, Inc., willfully failed to file corporate and individual income returns and failed to pay corporate and individual income taxes each year from 2013 through 2018. Mr. Hill also allegedly willfully failed to file sales and use tax returns and pay use tax each year from 2014 through 2018. The complaint states that Mr. Hill was aware of his tax filing obligation but told investigators that it was not a priority for him. The complaint alleges that Mr. Hill owes over $339,000 in corporate income, individual income, and use taxes.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

