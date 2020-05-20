Montana Supreme Court upholds jury decision in stolen valor case

Flathead Beacon

The Montana Supreme Court has upheld the decision of a Flathead County jury to force a Kalispell man to pay $1.7 million after he said he was a decorated U.S. Marine Corps officer in order to convince a well-known Whitefish businessman to invest in his business.

The high court’s April 28 opinion brings to a close an at-times bizarre legal drama.

Don Kaltschmidt, owner of the Don “K” auto dealership in Whitefish and chairman of the Montana Republican Party, filed a lawsuit against Laron D. Shannon in 2014 after learning that the man had lied about his military service.

Read the court's opinion at: https://appecm.mt.gov/PerceptiveJUDDocket/APP/connector/1/378/url/321Z44W_0P64JWYHF00002C.pdf