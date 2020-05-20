Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,159 in the last 365 days.

Montana Supreme Court upholds jury decision in stolen valor case

Flathead Beacon

The Montana Supreme Court has upheld the decision of a Flathead County jury to force a Kalispell man to pay $1.7 million after he said he was a decorated U.S. Marine Corps officer in order to convince a well-known Whitefish businessman to invest in his business.

The high court’s April 28 opinion brings to a close an at-times bizarre legal drama.

Don Kaltschmidt, owner of the Don “K” auto dealership in Whitefish and chairman of the Montana Republican Party, filed a lawsuit against Laron D. Shannon in 2014 after learning that the man had lied about his military service.

Read more at: https://flatheadbeacon.com/2020/05/20/montana-supreme-court-upholds-jury-decision-stolen-valor-case/

Read the court's opinion at: https://appecm.mt.gov/PerceptiveJUDDocket/APP/connector/1/378/url/321Z44W_0P64JWYHF00002C.pdf

You just read:

Montana Supreme Court upholds jury decision in stolen valor case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.