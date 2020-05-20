South Jersey Agency Expands into Major Markets
Clearbridge Branding Agency, a South Jersey-based branding and marketing company has announced its expansion into two major markets: Philadelphia and Chicago.GLASSBORO, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearbridge Branding Agency, a South Jersey-based branding and marketing company has announced its expansion into two major markets: Philadelphia and Chicago.
With current locations in Glassboro and Millville, New Jersey, president of Clearbridge Branding Agency, Kevin Pustizzi, said that the demand for the company’s services necessitated the need to open up two new locations.
“We provide a first-in-class offering of branding, marketing, and digital services,” Pustizzi stated. “We’ve had tremendous success in the New Jersey market and the time for growth seemed right as we have started to add Philadelphia and Chicago-based companies to our roster of clients.”
The Philadelphia office, located at 2499 Market Street, serves as a hub for the busy northeast market. The Chicago office, located at 110 W. Hubbard Street, marks the biggest expansion for the company as they develop both current and new relationships with companies in the Midwest.
In adding the two new locations, the award-winning company has not only positioned itself for steady growth in both markets but can now serve all of their customers in upscale offices convenient to their client’s company headquarters.
“We understand how important convenience is to our clients,” said Pustizzi. “And if we can make their branding and marketing efforts convenient both in terms of location and in working with our team, then we know that our growth will benefit our clients’ growth as well.”
About Clearbridge Branding Agency: Clearbridge Branding Agency is headquartered in Glassboro, NJ, with satellite offices in Philadelphia, PA, and Chicago, IL. They focus on branding, marketing, website development, social media training and management, and digital and traditional advertising. Their list of esteemed clients includes Diversified CPC International, Rowan University, the Delaware River and Bay Authority’s Millville Executive Airport, and Vermillion Cosmetics, among many others. Clearbridge Branding Agency can be found online at ClearbridgeBranding.com.
