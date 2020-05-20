QubeFall© Teams With CloudNone for Chillout Audio-Synced VR Puzzle Game Experience on Oculus Quest
VR games publisher Things3D is offering a free, one level taster of arcade puzzle game QubeFall© to Oculus Quest users.
QubeFall is so addictive because it’s one of those rare times when a game can only be experienced through VR.”MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VR games publisher Things3D is offering a free, one level taster of arcade puzzle game QubeFall© to Oculus Quest users.
— Chris Byatte
QubeFall© Free places players within the audio/visual environment of chill-out maestro CloudNone’s epic electronic track WISH (https://youtu.be/B2KV1c-LEX8). The psychedelic backgrounds, visual and audio effects, and addictive gameplay are beautifully matched to the officially licensed music from Monstercat.
Developed by RealityZ and published by Things3D, QubeFall© offers intuitive, natural controls to build intricate geometric shapes as you grab new blocks out of the air. Race against time to eliminate as many layers as possible before you hit the ceiling.
Players grab the blocks as they fall and assemble them into neat combinations in the playing field. Completing combinations makes the blocks disappear, and racks up the high scores.
“QubeFall is so addictive because it’s one of those rare times when a game can only be experienced through VR,” says Things3D co-founder Chris Byatte. “It switches seamlessly between an intense, frantic race against time to being a totally immersive, almost zen-like interactive experience.”
---
QubeFall© Free is community-supported donationware on SideQuest, allowing players to contribute to the game’s development. With enough support, a wide range of new features are possible for the full title, including natural hand tracking controls and additional A/V synced music environments from artist CloudNone.
QUBEFALL© FREE, AVAILABLE AT SIDEQUEST AND ITCH.IO
https://sidequestvr.com/app/865/qubefall-free
https://things3d.itch.io/qubefall-free
MEDIA KIT
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1_K8SzZ-l16qjGC15d1YJIhg6om3ajvGn
Join us over at the Things3D Discord channel to stay up to date on QubeFall©, to talk to Things3D and offer feedback.
https://discord.gg/WXdsvNb
---
ABOUT:
Things3D VR publisher is the latest venture from the team that founded legendary iPhone games publisher Chillingo. With a practical and diverse history in mobile games, retro games, console games and indie initiatives, Things3D recognised 20 years ago that the world was changing with the advent of mobile devices. A second leap is about to happen with the mass adoption of game-changing VR headsets. Things3D is working with VR game developers around the world to help usher in next revolution. https://www.things3d.com/
RealityZ is a Paris-based independent VR developer with over 20 years of combined experience making AAA titles for the games industry. http://realityz.fr/
CloudNone has firmly cemented himself amongst the Monstercat Instinct artist roster. His releases have quickly gathered millions of plays, bringing in support from the likes of Tiesto, Illenium, Mr. Suicide Sheep and even scored him an exclusive release with the famed video game, Rocket League.
http://cloudnone.co/
http://instagram.com/cloudnonemusic
http://facebook.com/cloudnonemusic
http://soundcloud.com/cloudnone
Monstercat is one of electronic music’s most influential independent record labels. Born and raised in Canada, we are proving that independent labels have the ability to reshape the music industry landscape, while supporting developing musicians. Our company’s mission is to connect artists with fans in a way that nurtures the spirit of sharing and family. https://www.monstercat.com/
Chris Byatte
Things3D Ltd
+44 7801031991
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
QubeFall Free Trailer