AngioSoma's Development of Atherectomy Catheter

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AngioSoma Inc. ( OTC : SOAN) (“AngioSoma” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s peripheral arterial disease (“PAD”) product, Atherectomy Catheter II, is a catheter-based platform capable of treating a broad range of plaque types, including calcified plaque and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. This device uses a camera that allows physicians to better control treatment of PAD patients. We have not applied to the United States Food and Drug Administration for clearance to market the Atherectomy Catheter II as a treatment for severely calcified coronary arteries.



In addition, the Atherectomy Catheter II includes a vacuum mechanism that extracts any removed plaque from the arteries and from the patient.

According to estimates by the American Heart Association, as many as 8 to 12 million Americans have PAD. In addition, a study by The SAGE Group, based on the diabetes method, estimated prevalence at 17.6 million in 2010 (The SAGE Group, “The Diabetes Method,” 2011). An aging population, coupled with increasing incidence of diabetes and obesity, is likely to continue to increase the prevalence of PAD. Guidelines from the American College of Cardiology Foundation/American Heart Association in 2011 lowered the recommended age for testing for PAD from 70 to 65, or 50 if the patient has a history of smoking or diabetes. As these guidelines are incorporated into physician practice, PAD diagnosis rates are forecasted to increase.

AngioSoma President, Alex Blankenship, said, “We are extremely pleased to own this very promising technology and look forward to going forward with the United States Food and Drug Administration to authorize our innovative catheter into the market.”

About AngioSoma, Inc.

AngioSoma is a wellness company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and high-quality supplement products and medical devices to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets through our marketing subsidiary, SomaCeuticals™.

Learn more at www.muscles4U.com and htttps://muscles4u.blogstop.com. Stay up to date at Twitter: @tweetmuscles4u, Instagram and Facebook.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

CONTACT

AngioSoma, Inc.

Alex Blankenship

Alex@AngioSoma.com

(832) 781- 8521