MI Real Estate Agency Reopens After Temporary COVID-19 Restrictions
DOBI Real Estate, a top agency in Birmingham, reopened on May 7th after being temporarily restricted to conduct business per the shelter-in-place executive order by the Governor.
Real Estate was deemed “essential” in Michigan and DOBI reopened to serve the community with quality realty and brokerage services during the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the 8 weeks of shelter-in-place, DOBI agents worked to prepare, strategize, and plan ahead to gain a better understanding of the market through uncertain times. Their findings for the real estate market in Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties from May 12th-May 19th include the following statistics from Market Watch and Realcomp:
● 1,607 new homes were listed
● 201 homes are back on the market
● 1,702 homes went pending
● 610 homes sold
Simon Thomas, CEO of DOBI, expressed his excitement about having brokers and agents get back to work helping members of their community buy or sell their home stating “We are committed to conducting our business ethically and safely – a foundational commitment that we strive to never compromise. We are excited to have our agents reconnect with their clients and help them with their real estate needs!”
What Buying & Selling a Home Might Look Like in These Times
While DOBI will increasingly offer helpful online tools and virtual tours, they are still dedicated to helping buyers find their perfect home through private in-person showings for owner-occupied homes, vacant homes and vacant land. These showings will be conducted with gloves and masks as per CDC recommendations and will follow set social distancing guidelines. Their agents and brokers will continue to place customer service at the forefront and are prepared to find a way to meet the needs of their clients.
The agency shared that any showings, inspections, appraisals, photography or videography, and final walk-throughs must be done by appointment and are limited to no more than four people on the premises at any time.
Those in the Birmingham and Michigan area that are ready to start the buying or selling process can contact DOBI Real Estate today to be connected with an agent.
Contact DOBI Real Estate
Alicia Gewinner
Marketing Director
alicia@wearedobi.com
(248) 385-3350
About DOBI Real Estate
DOBI is a leader in the Birmingham and Michigan real estate sphere for their efficient services to help clients buy the right home or sell their home faster and for the best price. They are dedicated to creating the best possible experience for everyone involved in the real estate process and they pride themselves on their culture and team of agents and brokers with a passion for what they do. The DOBI team consists of well-respected, knowledgeable agents that adhere to the agency’s core values and play active roles in their communities. DOBI agents are members of the Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors, and the Women’s Council of Realtors.
