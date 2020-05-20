Phizzle Announces 5X+ Performance Breakthrough in Edge Device Computation, Fortune 100 Customer Win

Groundbreaking Regenerative Engineering™ Innovation Enables Edge Devices of 40 Watts or Less to Operate With the Performance of a 200-Watt Server

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phizzle, the leader in software that solves the power and data complexity challenges of edge computing, today announced a dramatic breakthrough in edge computation that enables 40-watt or less edge devices to operate with the performance of a 200-watt server. This groundbreaking innovation means devices such as routers, gateways or switches now have the ability to operate with at least a 5x increase in efficiency that machines such as air quality monitors and pH conductivity meters require for IoT enablement.



In addition, the company has signed on a pharmaceutical giant and Fortune 100 company as the first customer to put Phizzle’s solution in production - the EDGMaker Software Stack. The move indicates the company’s goal of leading the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry to automation, with other verticals such as manufacturing, transportation infrastructure, and smart cities on the horizon.

Edge devices typically operate on 40 watts of power or less. This relatively low amount of power can slow computation speeds and system response times across entire networks, resulting in the inability to rely on these devices while constraining the edge market. In today’s environment, server-grade performance — typically defined as roughly 200 watts of power — is necessary for enterprises to automate IoT devices on the edge in mission-critical environments. Regenerative Engineering™, the backbone of Phizzle’s patent-pending first-of-its-kind EDGMaker Software Stack, solves the twin technical challenges of low power and high volume data surges commonplace on the edge during these key instances.

“Phizzle’s innovation allows enterprise-class customers to finally rely on automated IoT devices to perform in mission-critical environments,” said Ben Davis, Phizzle CEO. “Enabling edge devices to operate at server-grade performance will tip the IoT market forward at a completely new pace.”

Regenerative Engineering is a technical breakthrough in network infrastructure, the first resilient and self-optimizing IoT software designed specifically for edge computing. The innovations in Regenerative Engineering allows pharmaceutical manufacturers to automate edge devices, resulting in significant operational expense (OPEX) savings. Manufacturers currently require large teams to manage thousands of machines ranging from particle counters to Ph balancers in their production processes. Automating and digitizing these manual processes and workflows with the EDGMaker Software Stack unlocks hard-dollar OPEX savings at the scale of a Fortune 100 company — business outcomes that were not previously attainable using traditional edge architectures.

Phizzle’s go-to-market partner is Cisco, and the company’s proprietary software stack is now integrated with Cisco’s Digital Network Architecture (DNA). Phizzle and Cisco are long-time partners and share a history of co-innovation to transform markets, including the sports and entertainment market.

"I worked at Cisco when CEO John Chambers predicted the IoT market would be a trillion-dollar opportunity -- but it has been slow in coming until now," said Ron Ricci, a Phizzle board member and former senior executive at Cisco for 20 years. "Phizzle's engineering innovation delivers server-grade performance on a Cisco router with only 40 watts of power -- opening up an entirely new market for Cisco and its partners.”

For more information on Phizzle and to download a technical white paper explaining its innovative Regenerative Engineering, visit www.phizzle.com .

About Phizzle

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in San Francisco, Phizzle is the first IoT software company to break through the performance requirements of edge device computation, enabling enterprise customers to automate and rely on IoT devices in mission-critical environments. The core innovation in the company’s enterprise-class software stack is Regenerative Engineering™, which solves the power and data complexity challenges typical of edge computing in an entirely new way. Phizzle’s EDGMaker solution benefits many manufacturing, pharmaceutical, transportation, oil and gas, and smart cities initiatives around the world. The company's go-to-market partners include Cisco. Phizzle has a history of creating innovative products from consumer data to machine data. For more information visit www.phizzle.com .

