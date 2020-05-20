Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First Amendment advocates probe court access in a post-pandemic world

The Covid-19 pandemic has darkened courtrooms and snarled court operations throughout the country. But it’s also been a driving force for tech innovation in the courts, with virtual hearings and phone conferences preserving press and public access to proceedings.

Whether these modern methods will carry over into a post-pandemic judicial landscape remains to be seen, but retired U.S. District Judge Jeremy Fogel told a group of reporters and First Amendment advocates Tuesday that he believes the courts are in a unique position to expand electronic access. That is, if they can overcome a resistance to change.

“There’s an opportunity to use this time to rethink what the courts do in terms of access. To study it,” Fogel said.

Read more at: https://www.courthousenews.com/first-amendment-advocates-probe-court-access-in-a-post-pandemic-world/

