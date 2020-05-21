“Thousands of working hours” are being lost as one in ten employees have not been provided equipment to work remotely
A new survey by Utility Bidder has found that many UK employees are not being properly supported by their employers during lockdown.
Thousands of working hours could be lost without the proper technology and equipment, so it’s essential that businesses are supplying this where possible”UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With social distancing measures expected to remain in place until the end of 2020 at least, employees should expect to continue working remotely for the foreseeable future.
— James Longley
However, a new survey by Utility Bidder has found that many workers are still not being properly supported through this phase by their employers.
Just over one in ten (12%) of the 1,000 people surveyed by Utility Bidder said they still do not have, cannot get or do not plan to have access to all the relevant technological equipment they need to work remotely.
One respondent to Utility Bidder’s survey said they are working from home “without even having half the equipment needed” whilst another wrote that their company “provided laptops but they’re not able to cope with the number of people using systems”.
Overall, 45% said they do not feel supported by their employer in general. 32% said that a very small amount of support was provided, whilst 13% responded that they had received no support whatsoever.
James Longley, managing director at Utility Bidder, estimates that thousands of working hours are being lost every day because employees are not being supported with the technology and equipment they need to work remotely.
“Our mission is to support businesses and help them save money. One of the most important ways in which businesses can currently do this is by helping their staff remain productive so they can continue servicing their customers and clients.
“Thousands of working hours could be lost without the proper technology and equipment, so it’s essential that businesses are supplying this where possible.”
Mr. Longley also explained how employees could claim back money on certain essential equipment they might need to work from home.
“Employees required to continue working from home can claim for tax relief on any necessary purchases if they are not already being provided by their employer. This includes technology, printer ink, even desks and office chairs for your home-working space.”
