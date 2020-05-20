HIMSS 2020 Global Health Conference Exhibitors left high and dry after event cancelled and no refunds given

A group of exhibitors unhappy with the financial remedy offered by HIMSS organizers after the cancellation have joined together to petition for a full refund.

BRAY, WICKLOW, IRELAND , May 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year for the first time in 58 years the The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Global Conference & Exhibition was cancelled due to Covid-19. It was scheduled to be held on March 9–13 in Orlando. Exhibitors and attendees were given the news only 4 days before the event was due to start.While it is clear that the cancellation was unavoidable in order to protect the health and safety of the global healthcare community, employees and local residents, the actions and attitude of the HIMSS organization have left a very sour taste in the mouth of exhibitors, who they have refused to refund.Due to the late cancellation, exhibitors incurred a number of costs such as the production of exhibition stands, marketing collateral, shipping, flights and hotels. They were prepared to take a hit on these costs, however they were shocked when HIMSS refused to return the money for exhibition space at the event considering the event was not taking place and similar healthcare events have refunded these costs.When HIMSS realized how unhappy exhibitors were they subsequently issued the following financial remedy for exhibitors.25% of total booth and sponsorship spend from HIMSS20 for HIMSS21 and HIMSS22. 15% to be applied to HIMSS21 and 10% to HIMSS22.* *To be eligible for the HIMSS22 financial remedy, exhibitors must exhibit at HIMSS21.A group of exhibitors who are unhappy with HIMSS proposed financial remedy and feel the decision not to offer 100% refund or 100% transfer to HIMSS21 is unjustified have joined together to send a petition to HIMSS demanding a refund.The petition was spearheaded by Softworks who decided to reach out to other similarly affected organizations who felt that despite complaining to HIMSS they have not been listened to.All of the participants in the petition to HIMSS were shocked and angry that HIMSS took the decision to retain the money paid for exhibition space rental citing Force Majeure and the fact they are a Not for Profit; as the exhibitors cannot see why being a Not for Profit should exempt HIMSS from acting fairly, honorably and professionally.The group feels it is unjustified and unethical to retain this money given that similar events, also cancelled due to Covid-19, offered a full refund or a 100% transfer of fees to its 2021 event.The group of exhibitors have written jointly to HIMSS asking them to refund 100% of the money paid to them for HIMSS 2020. They are calling on HIMSS to do the right thing by their supporters and to act fairly and honorably in this matter.Further Information:Softworks: Softworks provides Employee Time, Attendance and Scheduling Solutions to companies worldwide including leading Healthcare organizations. Softworks helps Healthcare Organizations automate complex scheduling, drive efficiencies, cut costs, reduce absenteeism and ensure regulatory compliance, while simultaneously delivering exceptional patient care within budget. www.softworks.com HIMSS The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) is an American not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving health care in quality, safety, cost-effectiveness and access through the best use of information technology and management systems.HIMSS Global Event is the leading health information and technology conference, bringing together nearly 45,000 professionals from 90+ countries for the education, innovation and collaboration they need to transform health around the world through information .For more information please contact:Mairead Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer, Softworks marketing@softworks.com