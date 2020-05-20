MENTIS Named as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Masking
MENTIS, a leading provider of data security software, is proud to share that they were named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Masking.
We believe that being named a “Customers’ Choice” for Data Masking represents the commitment we have towards our customers in providing a world class product with an outstanding customer experience.”NEW YORK, USA, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service. This allows decision-makers to benefit from the firsthand experiences of their peers to make more insightful decisions.
— Rajesh Parthasarathy, founder and CEO of MENTIS
In the Data Masking market, Gartner Peer Insights has published 407 reviews and ratings in the 12-month period ending 31 March 2020, based on which, MENTIS was one of six vendors to be qualified. Owing to its high review coverage*, MENTIS was one of two vendors to be recognized as a “Customers’ Choice”.
“This is the best data Masking tool I have ever used. It is a scalable and high-performance tool. It uses dynamic data masking and its high-speed engine ensures no impact on user throughput”, says one of the reviews on MENTIS.
According to Gartner, “Gartner Peer Insights empowers you to make insightful, confident evaluation, purchase and implementation decisions. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process to ensure they are authentic.”
Rajesh Parthasarathy, founder and CEO of MENTIS commented, “We believe that being named a “Customers’ Choice” for Data Masking represents the commitment we have to our customers to provide a world class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it. We will continue to innovate while we execute on our product roadmap to meet the needs of our customers and are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights.”
Suresh Sundaram, Executive Director at MENTIS, added, “We feel these high ratings for MENTIS prove that users are extremely satisfied, not only in technical offerings but also with the pricing and deployment. I am glad that customers find value in our products and services and I am grateful for their confidence in MENTIS. We will work hard to maintain the trust and continue to deliver industry-leading data security solutions.”
* Gartner Peer Insights defines Review Coverage as a measurement of vendors’ reviews based on the volume and diversity in industry, company size and deployment region. Vendors with greater than or equal to 10 eligible reviews on Gartner Peer Insights in the past one year as of 31 March 2020 are considered eligible vendors.
About Peer Insights
Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit https://www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
Gartner disclaimer
Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
About MENTIS
Founded in 2004, MENTIS was one of the first companies in the then-new data security market. Guided by a visionary founder with a deep grounding in both business and technology, MENTIS immediately began to innovate and has never since stopped. Known for its responsiveness to the moving target that is risk and compliance, MENTIS continues to bring powerful products to the market, the result of the company’s deep analysis of new trends in risk and collaboration with its customers to assess and weigh their current challenges.
The MENTIS platform comprises a comprehensive solution that protects sensitive data along its lifecycle in the customer’s systems - providing capabilities from sensitive data discovery, masking, and monitoring to data retirement. Engineered with unique, scalable architecture and built-in separation of duties, it delivers comprehensive, consistent, and reliable data and application security across various data sources (mainframe, relational databases, unstructured data, big data, on-premise, and cloud).
MENTIS helps protect the data of some of the most iconic industries and institutions in the world. Its customer roster includes internet commerce pioneers and national airlines, higher education institutions ranging from the Ivy League to Land Grant schools, international industrial behemoths, and retail giants, and global enterprises in the highly regulated financial services and healthcare industries.
